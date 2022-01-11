Julian Edelman Bet Six Figures On Tom Brady-Bill Belichick Super Bowl Edelman placed two $50,000 wagers at WynnBET by Sam Panayotovich 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman is putting his money where his mouth is.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver placed $50,000 future bets on the Pats (+750) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+340) to make it to Super Bowl LVI this coming February.

Edelman will win $375,000 if New England makes it, $170,000 if Tampa Bay does and $545,000 if the two teams actually meet at SoFi Stadium for all the marbles.

Wynnbet paid me 100g’s for some social media. I’ll take 545 instead 💸 pic.twitter.com/IRBNwwUjOF — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 11, 2022

As you can imagine, it’s not every day that a three-time Super Bowl champion wants to bet six figures.

“(Edelman) came to us through a VIP host,” WynnBET senior trading manager Alan Berg told NESN. “We didn’t really know what he was up to other than he wanted to bet those two teams. So we saw the bets come through and we obviously lowered the odds on the Bucs and Pats quite a bit.

“We’re cool with our positions,” Berg added. “Every now and then, there’s a future that could bury you and if it happens to be the Patriots this time around, so be it. We stuck ourselves out there on New England because we don’t think they have enough to make a run.

“If we’re proven wrong, that’s the name of the game.”

Edelman was paid $100,000 by WynnBET for some promotional work, but rather than pocket the cash, he decided to plunk it down on his old friend Tom Brady and old coach Bill Belichick.

“I always dug Edelman,” Berg said with an obvious smile. “It would’ve been nice if he dropped that pass against the Falcons in the Super Bowl a few years ago. But this is pretty cool. This industry is blowing up to where you’re going to see cool stuff like this from high-profile people.”

New England’s postseason commences Saturday against the Buffalo Bills, while Tampa Bay will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.