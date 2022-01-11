Kings' Richaun Holmes Clears Protocols, Doubtful Tomorrow vs. Lakers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

James Ham of ESPN 1320 reports that Kings center, Richaun Holmes, is now out of the league’s health and safety protocols.

League source confirms that Richaun Holmes has cleared health and safety protocols. He is doubtful for tomorrow, but return is on the horizon. — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) January 11, 2022

Holmes last played for the Kings on Dec. 31, which means he’s missed six straight games since then for Sacramento. Ham also adds that Holmes is doubtful for tomorrow’s home game against the Lakers. Sacramento’s won just one game since Holmes was sidelined, so you have to be somewhat concerned about their chances against the Lakers. The Kings are currently 16-27 on the season and now 1.5 games out of the tenth and final playoff play-in spot.

Bookmakers have yet to post any lines for Wednesday’s game. However, it’s worth noting that the Lakers covered the spread in the past four road games against the Kings.

To keep up to date with all your NBA action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook. There, you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays, all at one convenient location.