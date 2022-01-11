NCAAM Betting Guide For Tuesday, January 11: Texas Tech Gets a Crack At #1 Baylor by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

A big slate is on tap for Tuesday’s college basketball action, and we have two plays we believe you should be targeting in the Big 12. Let’s look at which teams you should consider backing.

Over the past three seasons, the Baylor Bears are an astonishing 44-2 at home as members of one of the toughest conferences in the nation, where there is rarely a night off in competition. They don’t look like they will relinquish a home court matchup any time soon, and it may spell trouble for Texas Tech in this one. Despite a mammoth win over Kansas at home on Saturday, the Red Raiders have only played two road games the entire season and have struggled against stiff competition. In the other four matchups on the season against top 50 KenPom opponents, Texas Tech is averaging just 56.8 points per game in those matchups. That surely won’t be enough to hang around with the hyper-efficient offense of the Baylor Bears, which could spell a blowout in what is becoming one of the most challenging places to win a game in the entire country. Take Baylor and lay the points in this spot.

The Picks: Baylor -12 (-110)

