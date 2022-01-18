NFL Odds: How Rams’ Win Over Cardinals Affected Super Bowl Title Odds The Rams, who entered Monday 10-to-1, now are 7-to-1 at DraftKings Sportsbook by Jenna Ciccotelli 42 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s on to the divisional round after the Los Angeles Rams handily defeated the Arizona Cardinals in the final NFL wild-card game on Monday night.

Late on Sunday night, after the AFC playoff field was set following the Kansas City Chiefs’ dominant victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, we took a quick look at the Super Bowl odds. The Green Bay Packers, as they were at the close of the regular season, still were favored to win the Lombardi Trophy.

After the Rams earned the final divisional round spot in a dominant 34-11 victory, the lines moved a bit. LA, perhaps most notably, entered the contest as 10-to-1 to win the title and jumped to 7-to-1 following their wild-card win.

Here’s a look, via FanDuel Sportsbook:

Super Bowl Odds

Packers +370 ($100 to pay out $470)

Chiefs +400

Buffalo Bills +500

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +550

Los Angeles Rams +700

Tennessee Titans +850

San Francisco 49ers +1000

Cincinnati Bengals +1300

The next round of the postseason gets underway Saturday, with the Bengals and Titans kicking things off at 4:30 p.m. ET. The 49ers and Packers play at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday night, while the Rams and Buccaneers (3 p.m. ET) and Bills and Chiefs (6:30 p.m.) both set for Sunday.