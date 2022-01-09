Saints QB Taysom Hill Exits Game Vs. Falcons With Suspected Concussion by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill has exited the team’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday with a suspected concussion, per OutKick’s Glenn Guilbeau.

Taysom Hill injury looks concussion related. — Glenn Guilbeau (@LSUBeatTweet) January 9, 2022

Hill went into the locker room with some trainers in the second quarter and is yet to return to the game. A concussion would not bode well for Hill as he suffered one earlier this season in Week 5 and went on to miss two more games afterwards. Backup quarterback Trevor Siemian has now entered the game and thrown a touchdown pass shortly after being put under center.

Hill was seven-for-nine for 107 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions prior to leaving the game. The quarterback’s status for the remainder of the game is currently unknown.

