The Raiders may be close to signing Josh McDaniels to be their next head coach

The Raiders may be close to hiring Josh McDaniels to be their next head coach, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports. The Raiders have had quite the season. They moved on from head coach Jon Gruden after emails that he had written were made public with misogynistic and anti-gay language. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia took over and led the Raiders to a wild card berth, but the Raiders lost to the Bengals in the opening round. Bisaccia was then told he would not remain the head coach of the Raiders.

Enter McDaniels has had several opportunities to leave the Patriots and be a head coach but has elected to stay with the Patriots each time. Some have theorized that McDaniels has been promised the Patriots job if and when Bill Belichick retires, but perhaps Belichick has been revitalized now that he may have his quarterback of the future in Mac Jones. Maybe McDaniels no longer wants to wait.

Like the Raiders, the Patriots also lost in the wild card round of the playoffs. The conference championship games are Sunday, and they pit the Bengals versus the Chiefs and the 49ers at the Rams.