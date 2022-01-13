Today's Best NBA Prop Bets: Target Edwards & Nurkic On Shorthanded Rosters by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Five games are set to tip-off on Thursday’s slate in the NBA, and we have a pair of player props you should consider targeting amongst the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Kessler Edwards Over 11.5 Points (-108)

Brooklyn Nets forward Kessler Edwards hasn’t seen much playing time throughout the season. Although many players ending up on the shelf for various reasons has suddenly seen Edwards find some playing time. The rookie ended up notching his first career start while playing 28 minutes in Wednesday night’s win over the Chicago Bulls. With six key players, including Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, unavailable in Thursday’s matchup with the Chicago Bulls, Edwards is likely to get another start. He may even have a more significant uptick from his eight field-goal attempts on Wednesday. Back the small forward to beat this total on Thursday as the Nets will be shorthanded at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jusuf Nurkic Over 16.5 Points (-122)

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic is another player who may benefit from being on a shorthanded roster in Thursday night’s slate as Portland’s top four scorers will all be missing in the team’s matchup with the Denver Nuggets. That leaves Nurkic, the team’s fifth-leading scorer, to get a serious boost in volume and minutes. He has already beat this total in 11 games on the year, and with this much production out of the Trail Blazers lineup, he may become the offense’s focal point for the short term. Take the big man to get over this number on Thursday against Denver.

