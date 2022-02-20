Blackhawks Will start Marc-Andre Fleury vs. Panthers on Sunday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Chicago Blackhawks will turn to their veteran netminder when they host the Florida Panthers on Sunday afternoon as Marc-Andre Fleury gets the call between the pipes.

Marc-Andre Fleury will start in goal today vs. Florida.



Plan is to roll same lineup as Friday but there could be one change depending on what Florida does. #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) February 20, 2022

Fleury is coming off a hard-luck loss to the Dallas Stars on Friday when his offense couldn’t muster up a single goal. Despite the lack of scoring, the former Golden Knight kept his club in the game stopping all 29 shots before dropping the shutout decision in the shootout.

The 2003 first overall pick is putting up numbers consistent with his career stats despite backstopping a very mediocre Chicago squad. Fleury comes into this contest against Florida sporting a 16-17-4 season record, 2.80 goals-against average to go along with a .912 save percentage, and the second-most shutouts in the National Hockey League with four.

Over at the FanDuel Sportsbook, the Blackhawks are hefty +215 moneyline underdogs. It could be a long day for Fleury facing the league’s top-scoring offense, and it’s not hard to see why the total is set at 6.5 for this one.