Boston Celtics Guard Marcus Smart Expected To Play Thursday vs. Nets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (ankle) is expected to play in Thursday’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, per The Athletic’s Jay King.

Marcus Smart and Robert Williams both practiced today and looked good. They are expected to play tomorrow, per Ime Udoka. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) February 23, 2022

Smart injured the ankle in Boston’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers on February 15 which forced him to sit out the team’s final game prior to the All-Star Break. The week off is working in the guard’s favor as it seems the injury will only keep him out for one game despite suffering it eight days ago. Boston would love to have their starting point guard back as they continue their push up the Eastern Conference, winning 11 of their last 13 games leading up to the All-Star break.

Smart has averaged 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in 50 starts this season. With him likely able to go, expect Grant Williams to return to his bench role and fall out of the starting lineup.

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets Odds

The Boston Celtics are currently six-point favorites against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday with the total set at 214, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.