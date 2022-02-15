Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Betting Model Breakfast: Wake up With SportsGrid's Early Line Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Boston Celtics (79.10%) vs Philadelphia 76ers (20.90%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: BOS – 5 Stars – Fair Moneyline: BOS -378
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: BOS – 5 Stars Expected Margin: BOS +9.5
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 5 Stars – Projected Total: 223.2
