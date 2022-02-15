Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

The Boston Celtics are on a roll, winners in ten of their past 11 games, while Joel Embiid has been carrying the Philadelphia 76ers to wins three of their past four.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA Game Information

BOS (33-25) | PHI (34-22) Date: 02/15/2022 Time: 07:30 PM Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Moneyline, Spread, Total and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Boston Celtics (-116) vs Philadelphia 76ers (-102) Moneyline (Current): Boston Celtics ( -130 ) vs Philadelphia 76ers (+ 110 ) Spread (Open): Boston Celtics (-1) vs Philadelphia 76ers (+1) Spread (Current): Boston Celtics ( -2 ) vs Philadelphia 76ers (+ 2 ) Game Total (Open): 211 Game Total (Current): 210

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Boston Celtics (+ 4,200 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Philadelphia 76ers (+ 650 )

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Boston Celtics (79.22%) vs Philadelphia 76ers (20.78%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: BOS – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: BOS – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 5 Stars

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game News and Notes

The Celtics are sixth in the Eastern Conference and on an eight-game winning streak, coming off a 105-95 win over the Atlanta Hawks behind a game-high 38 points from Jayson Tatum, who recorded a double-double. The All-Star leads the team in scoring (25.7 PPG) while chipping in 8.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

Meanwhile, the Sixers are fourth in the East and have won two straight, including a 103-93 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in which Embiid posted game-highs in points, rebounds, and assists (40/14/10) on his way to a triple-double. The 76ers are still awaiting the debut of newly acquired James Harden, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury. The Sixers announced that Harden will be held out until after the NBA All-Star break to make sure he’s fully ready to go.

Boston is 18th in NBA scoring averaging 108.4 points per game, while Philadelphia is 21st with 107.6. The Celtics are fourth in opponent scoring allowing 103.6 points per game, while the Sixers are sixth with 105.2. Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the total is set at 210, but the model thinks their combined points will be closer to 223.2.

Against the spread, Boston is 29-28-1 and 16-12 on the road, while Philadelphia is 27-28-1 and 11-17 at home. One trend to watch is the Sixers are 5-0 ATS in their past five games as an underdog.

The SportsGrid NBA Betting Model likes Boston in this matchup. According to the model, the Celtics have a 79.22 percent chance of winning, a fair moneyline of -381, and a 9.5 point expected margin of victory. Compare that to Fanduel Sportsbook, which has the Celtics at -130 on the moneyline and -2 on the spread.

The model recommends Boston’s moneyline and spread, giving both wagers a five-star rating. The SGM also predicts this game to exceed 210 points and suggests the over as a five-star bet.