Caleb Martin Plans on Suiting up for the Heat vs. Bulls Monday

Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin has answered the questions regarding his playing status on Monday. The Heat’s official Twitter account confirmed that Martin plans on playing against the Chicago Bulls. The third-year forward has played in just two games since February 7 while dealing with an Achilles injury.

UPDATE: Coach Spo says Caleb Martin (Achilles) plans on playing tonight. https://t.co/M6KUeT6Wml — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 28, 2022

Martin came off the bench on Friday and Saturday with less than stellar results. The 26-year-old totaled eight points, nine rebounds, and two assists across the two outings, playing over 45 minutes. We’re expecting a similar performance against the Bulls, as he plays behind Jimmy Butler and has recorded more than eight points just once over his past five outings.

As a team, the Heat are flourishing right now. Miami has won three in a row to move into the Eastern Conference lead. They take on the team nipping at their heels, as the second-ranked Bulls sit just 1.0 game behind.

The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook implies that this will be a close affair as the Heat enter as -4.5 favorites.