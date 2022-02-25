Cleveland Cavaliers Team Up with Caesars Sportsbook by SportsGrid 53 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) has teamed up with the Cleveland Cavaliers, announcing a multi-year partnership with the franchise that will see Caesars Sportsbook become an “Official Sports Betting Partner” of the club, and Caesars Entertainment the Cavs “Official Casino Partner.”

The partnership represents an exciting evolution in the sports betting industry.

Caesars Entertainment is planning to build a retail sportsbook within Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – the second NBA franchise where Caesars has established such a platform (Washington Wizards/Capital One Arena).

With sports betting scheduled to launch in Ohio later this year, the timing couldn’t be better.

âWe’re ready to welcome Ohio sports fans into the Caesars Sportsbook Empire,” said Co-President of Caesars Digital Chris Holdren on Thursday. “Caesars Sportsbook at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be a first-class venue providing an exciting atmosphere for sports betting and more.â

The approximately 10,355 square foot venue would be open year-round, providing access to the sports betting public, independent of scheduled events within the arena.

Construction is set to begin soon, and subject to regulatory and other required approvals, Caesars Sportsbook at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse could be open by the end of this year.

The partnership will also lever the introduction of mobile sports betting in Ohio, giving fans access to Caesars’ renowned customer loyalty program – and a wide range of VIP experiences under the broader Caesars umbrella.

