Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for a fifth straight win when they head to Philly, while the Philadelphia 76ers will likely be shorthanded as they await the debuts of James Harden and Paul Millsap.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers NBA Game Information

CLE (35-21) | PHI (32-22) Date: 02/12/2022 Time: 07:30 PM Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Cleveland Cavaliers (+160) vs Philadelphia 76ers (-190) Moneyline (Current): Cleveland Cavaliers (+ 138 ) vs Philadelphia 76ers ( -166 ) Spread (Open): Cleveland Cavaliers (+4.5) vs Philadelphia 76ers (-4.5) Spread (Current): Cleveland Cavaliers (+ 3.5 ) vs Philadelphia 76ers ( -3.5 ) Game Total (Open): 207 Game Total (Current): 206

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Cleveland Cavaliers (+ 4,800 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Philadelphia 76ers (+ 650 )

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Cleveland Cavaliers (56.43%) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (43.57%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: CLE – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: CLE – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 5 Stars

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game News and Notes

The Cavaliers are second in the Eastern Conference, 17-12 on the road, and are coming off a 120-113 win over the Indiana Pacers behind a team-high 22 points from Jarrett Allen and the recently acquired Caris LeVert. Darius Garland leads the Cavs in scoring and dishes, averaging 19.9 points and 8.1 assists, as well as 3.3 rebounds. However, he sat out Cleveland’s game against the Pacers due to a sore back. Garland is considered day-to-day.

Meanwhile, the 76ers are fifth in the Eastern Conference, 15-12 at home, and are coming off a 100-87 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. In the victory, Joel Embiid who has been on fire in February (30.6 PPG) had a game-high 25 points. He leads the Sixers, averaging 29.3 points and 11.1 rebounds to go with 4.3 assists per game. Philly acquired Harden and Millsap before the trade deadline, but they are not expected to be in the lineup on Saturday.

The Cavaliers are 23rd in NBA scoring, averaging 106.7 points a game, while the 76ers are 20th with 107.7. Cleveland is tops in the league at limiting their opponents’ scoring, allowing only 102.1 points per game, while Philly is tied for sixth with 105.4. Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the total is set at 206, but the model thinks their combined points will be closer to 217.

Against the spread, the Cavs are 34-20-2 and 17-11-1 on the road, while the Sixers are 26-26-1 and 10-17 at home. One trend to watch is the Cavaliers are 4-0 ATS in their past four games.

The SportsGrid NBA Betting Model likes Cleveland in this matchup. According to the model, the Cavaliers have a 56.43 percent chance of winning, a fair moneyline of -130, and a 1.9 point expected margin of victory. Compare that to Fanduel Sportsbook, which has the Cavaliers at +138 on the moneyline and +3.5 on the spread.

The model recommends Clevelands moneyline and laying the points with the spread, giving both wagers a five-star rating. The model also predicts this game to exceed 206 points and suggests the over as a five-star bet.