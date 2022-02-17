Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA Game Information

Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans Moneyline, Spread, Total and Odds

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans Game Predictions and Picks

Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans News and Notes

The New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks square off for the fourth time this season with the Mavs holding a 2-1 edge – both teams earning road victories.

Dallas comes into this one, winners of five of their last six games, while the Pelicans have dropped three of their past four.

The trade of Kristaps PorziÅÄ£is has placed even greater pressure on Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic to shoulder the offensive burden. Doncic has responded, torching the Los Angeles Clippers for 45 and 51 points in a recent home-and-home. Guard Jalen Brunson has also stepped up of late, scoring over 20 points in three of his last five games. Defensively the Mavericks have been solid, ranking fifth overall (103.0 PPG).

New Orleans’ offense has been bolstered with the addition of ex-Blazer CJ McCollum. The high-scoring guard has scored over 30 points in two of his four games with the Pels, which is why we’ve pegged him to go over 21.5 points tonight. The newest Pelican has provided a much-needed spark for an offense that sits 25th in efficiency.

New Orleans is getting 2.5 points this evening and holds an ATS record of 10-11 as home underdogs, while the Mavericks are 7-5 against the spread as road favorites.

Of note, Dallas has struggled against opposing centers, ranking 26th against the position. This bodes well for New Orleans big man Jonas ValanÄiÅ«nas who has been averaging 18.0 PPG to go along with 11.4 boards.

Our model, while modestly leaning towards the Pelicans against the number and on an outright basis, has five-star conviction on this contest surpassing the current 213.5 total.

