Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets: SportsGrid NBA Model 5-Star Picks
Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets NBA Game Information
DET (14-46) CHA (30-31)
Date: 02/27/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Spectrum Center
Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Moneyline (Open): Detroit Pistons (385) vs. Charlotte Hornets (-500)
Moneyline (Current): Detroit Pistons (380) vs. Charlotte Hornets (-490)
Spread (Open): Detroit Pistons (10) vs. Charlotte Hornets (-10)
Spread (Current): Detroit Pistons (10) vs. Charlotte Hornets (-10)
Game Total (Open): 226.5
Game Total (Current): 229
All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.
Odds to Win NBA Championship
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Detroit Pistons (50000)
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Charlotte Hornets (24000)
Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Detroit Pistons (30.30%) vs. Charlotte Hornets (69.70%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: DET – 5 Stars – Fair Moneyline: DET +230
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: DET – 4 Stars – Expected Margin: DET -6
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: UNDER – 5 Stars – Projected Total: 219.2