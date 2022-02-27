Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets: SportsGrid NBA Model 5-Star Picks

Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets NBA Game Information

DET (14-46) CHA (30-31) Date: 02/27/2022 Time: 07:00 PM Venue: Spectrum Center

Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Detroit Pistons (385) vs. Charlotte Hornets (-500) Moneyline (Current): Detroit Pistons ( 380 ) vs. Charlotte Hornets ( -490 ) Spread (Open): Detroit Pistons (10) vs. Charlotte Hornets (-10) Spread (Current): Detroit Pistons ( 10 ) vs. Charlotte Hornets ( -10 ) Game Total (Open): 226.5 Game Total (Current): 229

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Detroit Pistons ( 50000 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Charlotte Hornets ( 24000 )

Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Predictions and Picks