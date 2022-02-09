Don't overlook Houston (-7) against SMU: Buy, Buy, Buy

#6 Houston Cougars (20-2) vs. SMU Mustangs (16-5) Date: 02/09/2022 Time: 07:00 PM Location: Moody Coliseum – Dallas, Texas

Houston Cougars vs. SMU Mustangs Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Houston Cougars (-300) vs. SMU Mustangs (+240) Spread: Houston Cougars (-7) vs. SMU Mustangs (+7) Game Total: 135.5

Houston Cougars vs. SMU Mustangs News and Notes

The Houston Cougars are first in the American Athletic Conference and are 9-0 within the AAC. They’re coming off an 80-58 win over Cincinnati. Fabian White Jr. had a team-high 22 points and nine rebounds. Marcus Sasser leads the team in scoring, averaging 17.7 points a game, but he’ll miss the remainder of the season with a foot injury that requires surgery. In his absence, Kyler Edwards leads the team with his 13.9 points to go with 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

The Morning After’s host Ben Stevens likes Houston to cover -7 against SMU:

“They’ve only been an underdog once this year and have 14-8 ATS record across the country. One of the best ATS marks in cover percentages of any team from a high major conference.”

We like Houston to cover -7 on the spread against SMU.

