Dougie Hamilton Will Return to New Jersey Devils Lineup Thursday vs. Penguins by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The New Jersey Devils are set to receive a significant boost on the backend.

According to Devils reporter Amanda Stein, the team will welcome back defenseman Dougie Hamilton to the lineup for Thursday’s contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Lindy Ruff confirms that #NJDevils Dougie Hamilton will return to the lineup on Thursday against the Penguins. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 22, 2022

Hamilton returns following a 17-game absence due to a broken jaw. The 28-year-old was back on the ice for Tuesday’s practice and skated on the club’s top line.

Prior to his injury, the All-Star was in the midst of a productive season, notching 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 30 games.

Hamilton is in the first year of a seven-year $63 million contract he signed with New Jersey this past offseason.

Needless to say, Devils head coach Lindy Ruff is excited for his All-Star blueliner’s return, saying, “I’m looking forward to him being back in the lineup. I’ve had a conversation, and he said he’s ready to go, and we’re ready to put him back in.”

Ruff’s squad sits last in the Metropolitan Division with 39 points.

You can find all the latest NHL odds and betting lines over on FanDuel Sportsbook.