Eric Gordon Probable to Return Monday vs. Jazz

The Houston Rockets expect starting small forward Eric Gordon back in the lineup against the Utah Jazz. Gordon has missed the past three games with an Achilles injury, but Alykhan Bijani tweeted that the 33-year-old is probable on Monday night.

#Rockets Injury/Status Report:



Eric Gordon (Probable – Left Heel Soreness)



Usman Garuba (Out – Left Wrist Fracture)

Daishen Nix (G League – Two Way)

Trevelin Queen (G League -Two Way)

John Wall (Out) — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) February 13, 2022

In his 14th season in the league, Gordon remains a valuable offensive presence for the Rockets. The Indiana product ranks third on the Rockets in scoring, averaging 14.2 points per game, with the third-most Offensive Win Shares and the second-best Offensive Box Plus/Minus, per Basketball-Reference.

Jae’Sean Tate moved down to small forward for a couple of starts with Gordon out, although Garrison Mathews was in the starting rotation for the Rockets’ most recent outing. Mathews will revert to a reserve role, and Tate will resume his power forward role with Gordon back in the lineup.

The Rockets have dropped four straight entering Monday night’s contest. The odds are stacked against them against the Jazz, as they enter the Western Conference matchup as +14 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.