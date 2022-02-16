Flyers Place Rasmus Ristolainen on Injured Reserve by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Philadelphia Flyers announced Rasmus Ristolainen was transferred to the injured reserve on Tuesday, meaning the veteran rearguard will miss at least the next week with an upper-body injury.

Ristolainen plays top-four minutes with the Flyers, averaging 21:05 per game while being deployed primarily as a defensive defenseman. The 27-year-old starts 56.2% of his shifts in the defending zone, which could be impacting his limited offensive contributions this season. Ristolainen has just two goals and nine assists through his first 42 games with the Flyers.

Nick Seeler will see increased ice-time with Ristolainen unavailable. Seeler has played in 29 games this season, recording two assists and averaging almost 13 minutes per game.

The Flyers have been one of the worst teams in the league this season, and that’s plainly illustrated in their recent track record. Philadelphia has two wins over their past 18 games, dropping them to 28th in the overall standings.

