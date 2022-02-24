Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers SportsGrid Betting Model Picks: Just the Numbers
Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers NBA Game Information
GSW (42-17) POR (25-34)
Date: 02/24/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Moda Center
Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Moneyline (Open): Golden State Warriors (-235) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (188)
Moneyline (Current): Golden State Warriors (-500) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (385)
Spread (Open): Golden State Warriors (-6) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (6)
Spread (Current): Golden State Warriors (-10) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (10)
Game Total (Open): 223.5
Game Total (Current): 226.5
All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.
Odds to Win NBA Championship
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Golden State Warriors (410)
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Portland Trail Blazers (50000)
Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Golden State Warriors (70.48%) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (29.52%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: POR – 4.5 Stars – Fair Moneyline: Trail Blazers +239
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: POR – 4 Stars – Expected Margin: Trail Blazers -6.3
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: UNDER – 1 Star – Projected Total: 226.1
All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.