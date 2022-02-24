Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers SportsGrid Betting Model Picks: Just the Numbers

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers NBA Game Information

GSW (42-17) POR (25-34) Date: 02/24/2022 Time: 10:00 PM Venue: Moda Center

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Golden State Warriors (-235) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (188) Moneyline (Current): Golden State Warriors ( -500 ) vs. Portland Trail Blazers ( 385 ) Spread (Open): Golden State Warriors (-6) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (6) Spread (Current): Golden State Warriors ( -10 ) vs. Portland Trail Blazers ( 10 ) Game Total (Open): 223.5 Game Total (Current): 226.5

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Golden State Warriors ( 410 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Portland Trail Blazers ( 50000 )

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Golden State Warriors (70.48%) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (29.52%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: POR – 4.5 Stars – Fair Moneyline: Trail Blazers +239 SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: POR – 4 Stars – Expected Margin: Trail Blazers -6.3 SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: UNDER – 1 Star – Projected Total: 226.1