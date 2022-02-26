Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Saint Mary's Gaels Betting Guide: Can A Testy Road Trip Fault The Zags? by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Gonzaga will face the toughest test of their conference schedule on the final day of the WCC’s regular season with a trip to Moraga as they take on Saint Mary’s on Saturday.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Gonzaga -650 | Saint Mary’s +470

Spread: Gonzaga -11 (-110) | Saint Mary’s +11 (-110)

Total: 144.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels News, Analysis, and Picks

Saint Mary’s is the WCC’s last hope of keeping Gonzaga from completing their third undefeated run through the conference in the previous four seasons, and with a spread of -11, it doesn’t seem like the FanDuel Sportsbook is giving them much of a chance here. As fun as it would be to see Saint Mary’s provide the Bulldogs with a bit of a game here, it’s not looking good.

Let this sink in, Gonzaga is 93-3 in the WCC since the 2016-17 season. They have been the most dominant program within their conference in the nation over that span. Although Saint Mary’s sits just outside the top 20 in KenPom, they were no match for the Bulldogs in their previous meeting this season as Gonzaga covered this number in a 16-point victory. The significant difference between the two teams is athleticism. Saint Mary’s is a team that shoots well and rebounds well, but they looked severely overwhelmed against the abilities of the Bulldogs.

It’s often you see someone give Gonzaga a run for their money within conference play once or twice a year, but it just hasn’t happened this season. The smallest margin of victory among their 13 conference games came against Santa Clara in a 12-point win, which means they have covered this number in every WCC game this season.

Back the Zags as they look to close out the regular season with a win over one of their biggest rivals.

The Pick: Gonzaga -11 (-110)

