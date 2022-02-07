Jack Hughes Tests Positive for COVID-19 After NHL All-Star Weekend by SportsGrid 29 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NHL will be ramping up testing after New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes tested positive for COVID-19 after the NHL All-Star weekend. Hughes was a Metropolitan Division representative at this weekend’s festivities in Las Vegas.

The former first-overall selection will now be placed in the league’s COVID-19 protocol and has to isolate for five days. Hughes can leave isolation and return to practice after five days provided he has no symptoms, supplies a negative PCR test, and is in compliance with local health regulations.

Hughes helped the Metropolitan Division team secure victory, knocking off the Central Division team in the All-Star Game final.

These are matchstick conditions for the spread of the virus after the league convened representatives from every team for this weekend’s activities. The NHL will be hoping to avoid their second shutdown after pausing action for an extended break around the new year.

