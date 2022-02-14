Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Doubtful Monday vs. Trail Blazers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to NBA.com’s Official Injury Report, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for Monday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers with a sore right ankle.

It’s a downgrade after Antetokounmpo was initially listed as probable Monday morning.

Assuming he’s ultimately ruled out, the Greek Freak’s next opportunity to suit up will be tomorrow versus the Indiana Pacers.

Antetokounmpo is having another MVP caliber season, averaging 29.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 6.0 assists in 47 games for the Bucks. Milwaukee currently sits third in the Eastern Conference with a 35-22 record.

Following Pat Connaughton’s hand surgery, Jordan Nwora ($3,500 on FanDuel) will likely take Antetokounmpo’s spot in the starting lineup and instantly becomes one of the better values in Monday DFS contests.

Meanwhile, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, and Bobby Portis are all set to experience significant bumps in usage. All three are viable options against a Blazers defense allowing 112.0 points per game (25th in the league).

FanDuel Sportsbook has Milwaukee listed as -11.5 home favorites on the spread and -650 on the Moneyline.

The Bucks’ NBA Championship odds currently stand at +550.