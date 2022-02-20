NBA All-Star Game Betting Guide: Team LeBron Worth the Juice vs. Team Durant by SportsGrid 8 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Team Durant vs. Team LeBron Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Team Durant +190 | Team LeBron -230

Spread: Team Durant +6 (-110) | Team LeBron -6 (-110)

Total: 324 Over -110 | Under -110

Team Durant vs. Team LeBron News, Analysis, and Picks

The NBA’s annual All-Star Game goes down Sunday night, and for the second straight season, Team Durant will try to knock Team LeBron off their pedestal. The NBA adopted a new format in 2018, having two captains draft players voted into the All-Star Game, replacing its traditional East vs. West game. Since then, LeBron James has been a captain every year, winning all four contests. King James can make it five in a row at his old stomping ground in Cleveland.

The closest anyone got to besting Team LeBron was Team Giannis in 2020. Team Giannis took a 133-124 into the fourth quarter when the league abandoned its time format and switched to Elam scoring. Whichever team reached 157 points first would be declared the winner. Team LeBron erased the fourth-quarter deficit with Anthony Davis stepping to the charity stripe and clinching victory. We’re not expecting the 2022 iteration of the All-Star Game to be that close, though, and give the edge to Team LeBron.

Four of the past eight MVP award winners are in this year’s All-Star Game, and all four of those players are on Team LeBron. Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, and James have all won the award over the past ten years, and three of those players have won the award multiple times. That’s a hefty combination of award winners in the front and backcourt, which will make a significant difference for Team LeBron.

Experience-wise, Team Durant can’t hang with Team LeBron either. LeBron’s starting five features 41 years of All-Star Game experience, compared to Team Durant’s 12 years. When we factor in bench players, Team LeBron runs deep with experience, totaling 68 combined All-Star Games, dwarfing Team Durant’s 28.

Team LeBron has the advantage in quality and quantity, with a roster comprising former MVPs and a breadth of experience over his counterparts. If there’s a homecourt advantage in an All-Star game, we’re also giving that to Team LeBron, as this year’s game is played at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

It’s hard to quantify a betting advantage in an All-Star Game, but we’re making a play on Team LeBron Sunday.

The Picks: Team LeBron -6

