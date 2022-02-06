Nets Will Not Trade Harden Ahead Of Deadline by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters on Sunday that the team will not trade James Harden prior to Thursday’s league trade deadline, per ESPN.

Steve Nash said the Nets won't be trading James Harden at the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/7mJwbjKCUy — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 6, 2022

This statement from Nash follows speculation that Harden was unsatisfied with the situation in Brooklyn and was potentially looking for another destination. The 76ers were seen as immediate suitors with a win-now roster and a desire to deal guard Ben Simmons who is yet to play a game this season. Between a lengthy time out due to a knee injury for Kevin Durant and the limited availability of Kyrie Irving due to vaccination protocols, the trio has played together for just 16 games this season. The situation is certainly salvageable, but the Nets have slipped to sixth place in a tight Eastern Conference and are in the midst of a seven-game losing streak.

Harden has averaged 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game in 44 starts on the season.

Brooklyn Nets NBA Championship Odds

The Brooklyn Nets remain the odds-on favorite to win the 2022 NBA Finals at +350 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.