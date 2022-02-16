Nevada sportsbooks set a state record for Super Bowl bets by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Super Bowl LVI wasn’t only great for the Los Angeles Rams, it was great for Nevada sportsbooks. The state has 179 books that reportedly took in $179.8 million in Super Bowl wagers. Last year, the books took in $136.1 million for a year-to-year difference of $43.7 million. Not only was it a significant improvement on last year’s handle, but it’s also well above the record of $158.6 million.

Everyone is aware that sports betting is a huge growth industry, but surpassing the record for Super Bowl handle in Nevada by $21.2 million is still eye-opening. The sportsbooks came away with $15.4 million from Sunday’s game, winning at a rate of 8.6 percent.

Nevada had a streak of three straight Super Bowl hold increases from 2016 to 2018. However, sports betting was not immune to COVID-19 interrupting business. Still, the magnitude of this growth could signify that things are returning to normal, or at least they’re moving in the right direction.

If you want to lay a bet on a sporting event, make sure you head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for all the latest odds.