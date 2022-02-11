New York Islanders vs. Edmonton Oilers Betting Guide: Coaching Change Provides Bump in Oil Town by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

New York Islanders vs. Edmonton Oilers Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Islanders +118|Oilers -142

Spread: Islanders +1.5 (-220)|Oilers -1.5 (+176)

Total: 5.5 Over -120|Under -102

New York Islanders vs. Edmonton Oilers News, Analysis, and Picks

Things boiled over for the Edmonton Oilers this week after a stunning defeat against one of the worst teams in the league. The axe fell on Dave Tippett, who was relieved of his coaching duties following a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. The Edmonton brass will be hoping a new voice in Jay Woodcroft can invigorate the Oilers as they make a playoff push through the second half of the season. That starts tonight with an inter-conference matchup against the New York Islanders.

Edmonton’s results don’t accurately reflect their efforts this season. The Oilers rank sixth in the league in expected goals-for rating across all strengths but have the 18th-ranked points percentage. Their PDO also reflects that underachievement, as they rank 21st in the NHL with a 0.992 rating. Edmonton’s offense has been good at creating chances, attempting 12 or more high-danger opportunities in four of seven and 28 or more scoring chances in five of seven. Still, putting the puck in the back of the net hasn’t come naturally for the Oilers over that span, as they’ve scored more than two goals at five-on-five just once over that stretch. They aren’t as bad as their record implies and their output should start to catchup up with production metrics.

Meanwhile, the Islanders are coming off a pair of sub-par performances, getting out-played at five-on-five in each of their past two games and posting a 41.4 percent expected goals-for rating. Those recent woes could be compounded by playing on the road, where the Islanders have struggled this season. New York has been limited to seven or fewer high-danger chances at five-on-five in three of their past five road games and 22 or fewer scoring chances in four of five. Output is trending in the opposite direction, as the Isles have scored three or more in four of five. That disconnect puts the Islanders on a collision course with regression as output and production balance out.

The moneyline price on the Oilers was bought up to -152 but has since come down. We like Edmonton at the current price and are backing them on the moneyline.

The Picks: Oilers -142

