Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

The Thunder may be at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, but they’ve managed to string together two straight wins. The Trail Blazers will try to stop the bleeding as they’ve dropped five of their past six games.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers NBA Game Information

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Predictions and Picks

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game News and Notes

Oklahoma City is second last in the West and 7-18 on the road. They’re coming off a 120-114 overtime win over the Mavericks. Luguentz Dort had a team-high 30 points, and Tre Mann had an additional 29 for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team in scoring, averaging 22.7 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.7 rebounds. However, Gilgeous-Alexander has been sidelined since January 29 with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers are tenth in the Western Conference but are on a three-game losing skid. They’re coming off a 99-94 loss to the Lakers. Norman Powell had a game-high 30 points. Damian Lillard leads the team in scoring, but he’s out after having core surgery. CJ McCollum is second in team scoring, averaging 20.7 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds.

Portland is 18th in NBA scoring, averaging 108.1, while Oklahoma City is last with 101.1. On the other side of the ball, the Thunder are 12th, allowing 107.6, while the Blazers are 26th with 112.1. Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the total is set at 212.5, but the model thinks their combined points will be closer to 221.9.

Against the spread, the Thunder are 31-17-2 and 16-9 on the road, while Rip City is 21-30-1 and 13-13-1 at home. One trend to watch is that Oklahoma is 5-1-1 ATS in their past seven after winning their previous game.

The SportsGrid NBA Betting Model likes the Thunder in this matchup. According to the model, Oklahoma has a 48.18 percent chance of winning, a fair moneyline of +108, and an expected point margin of -0.5. Compare that to Fanduel Sportsbook, which has the Thunder at +295 on the moneyline and +8.5 on the spread.

The model recommends the Thunder’s moneyline and spread, giving both wagers five-star ratings. It also expects this game to exceed the total of 212.5 with a projected combined score closer to 222, giving the over five stars as well.