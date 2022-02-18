Packers Hire Aaron Rodgers Favorite Tom Clements as QB Coach; Could Tilt Odds in Favor of Green Bay by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Green Bay Packers continue to go to great lengths to keep franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Titletown.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers have lured Tom Clements out of retirement to serve as the team’s new quarterbacks coach.

While it may appear minor on the surface, it’s indeed a calculated move, as Clements is reportedly a favorite of the back-to-back MVP.

Demovsky notes that Rodgers has long attributed his early NFL development to the 68-year-old. Following the club’s Week 17 game against the Minnesota Vikings, Rodgers said, “I learned from Tom Clements, we always had three mortal sins [as] the quarterback: Don’t throw late down the middle, don’t make any blind throws and no premeditated decisions. And so with all apologies to Tom and his excellent training over the years, I kind of had a premeditated decision to throw it to Davante on that play.”

Whether the move increases the Packers’ odds of retaining Rodgers remains to be seen.

In any event, Sportsbooks have already begun to speculate on Rodgers’ next destination. Under the assumption the future of Hall of Famer leaves Green Bay, MaximBet currently has the Denver Broncos as the 4-1 favorite, while BetOnline has the San Francisco 49ers leading the pack at 3-1.

FanDuel Sportsbook will be your home for all odds and betting lines for the 2022 NFL season.