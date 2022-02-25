Sabres Goaltender Dustin Tokarski Starting Friday vs. Blues by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Buffalo Sabres reporter Lance Lysowski reports that goaltender Dustin Tokarski will start tonight’s contest versus the St. Louis Blues.

Henri Jokiharju is out tonight for the Sabres and doubtful for Sunday against Dallas, said Don Granato.



Dustin Tokarski will be in net. Okposo and Olofsson back in. — Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) February 25, 2022

Tokarski’s last start came on February 19, when he allowed four goals on 35 shots in Buffalo’s 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. It was his sixth consecutive outing in which he’s allowed three or more goals.

Tokarski has appeared in 18 games for the Sabres this season, compiling a 5-7-4 record, along with a 3.35 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage.

The 32-year-old will have his hands full against a Blues squad that ranks fourth in the NHL in goals per game at 3.54. St. Louis is 6-3-1 in their past ten games and sits second in the Central Division with 66 points. Despite his cheap salary of $6,900 on FanDuel, Tokarski is not a recommended DFS option given the matchup and uninspired play. Rather, this could very well be a prime St. Louis stacking opportunity.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Sabres at +1.5 on the spread and +265 on the moneyline.