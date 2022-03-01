Steve Nash Enters Health and Safety Protocols Ahead of Meeting with Raptors by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Brooklyn Nets are without head coach Steve Nash on Monday night. Malika Andrews confirmed that Nash entered the league’s health and safety protocols and would not coach against the Toronto Raptors.

Steve Nash has been placed in the league’s COVID protocols and will not coach tonight, the Nets say. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 1, 2022

The Nets have a contingent of players and staff unavailable. Kevin Durant remains out with a knee injury. Kyrie Irving cannot play home games due to his vaccination status and local health regulations. While Ben Simmons experienced a setback in his conditioning, and there is no timetable for when he’ll make his Nets’ debut.

Brooklyn has stayed afloat despite the setbacks, currently sitting eighth in the Eastern Conference, three games above .500.

Nash’s absence is an unfriendly reminder that COVID-19 continues to impact day-to-day operations around the NBA.

