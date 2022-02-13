Super Bowl Sunday NBA Props: Fade Lofty Tatum Total, Back Towns On Trendy Perimeter Prop by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Just a pair of NBA games on Sunday afternoon as the world prepares for Super Bowl LVI, but regardless, we’ve got a pair of player props you should consider. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Check out the prop projections given to you at SportsGrid for more prop bet possibilities in addition to this pair of players we believe should come out on top tonight. For this article, we used the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 1.5 Made Threes (-106)

It’s always useful to have as much data volume as possible to ensure an angle has value, and we have dug deep enough to find this play profitable over the last two seasons. Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is a regular contributor from the perimeter over a large sample size of games and has a serious chance to go over this total on Sunday night against the Indiana Pacers. Since the start of last season, Towns has knocked down two or more triples in 69 of his past 99 outings, which comes out to a scorching 70 percent of the time or a breakeven price of -233. At -106 on the FanDuel Sportsbook, you are getting a great price on him to do so against a Pacers team that ranks 22nd in the NBA in three-point percentage allowed. Back Towns to cross this threshold in this spot.

Jayson Tatum Under 26.5 Points (-104)

Betting under on player points totals is never a fun proposition, but this one feels far too high in this situation. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has run a bit cold and recently seen six straight games fall below this total of 26.5. Even as one of the league’s most dynamic scorers, it’s a number he has cleared just 22 times in 53 starts on the year. The Celtics are one of the hottest teams in the league, and it’s difficult to fade anything they are doing right now. That being said, most of their success is coming on the defensive end in their victories. With these trends, it feels like a must-bet on Tatum’s under until he can prove he is back to his typical video-game numbers.

