The Raptors trade Goran Dragic to the Spurs for Thaddeus Young

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that the Toronto Raptors have finally moved Goran Dragic.

The Toronto Raptors are trading Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for Thad Young, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2022

Dragic has been deadweight in Toronto, so it’s no surprise the Raps have sent him packing. Toronto will send a protected first-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs with Dragic for Thaddeus Young, Drew Eubanks, and the Detroit Pistons’ 2022 second-round pick. The 2022 first-round pick Toronto is sending to San Antonio is 1-14 protected, protected 1-13 in 2023, or turns into future second-rounders.

The expectation is the Spurs will negotiate a contract buyout with Dragic. Teams speculated to be interested in signing a free agent Dragic are the Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, and LA Clippers.

It has long been speculated that the Mavericks would pursue Dragic because of his relationship with fellow Slovenian Luka Doncic.

