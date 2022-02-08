Today's NBA Best Bet: Target This System Play On The Total In Philadelphia by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

We made the best out of a small NBA card on Monday by delving into the props market in our search for value. Our persistence paid off as we cashed a comfortable player prop on Phoneix Suns forward Jae Crowder to record over 13.5 points, rebounds, and assists combined. That moves our winning streak to two games as we try to make it three in a row on Tuesday.

For our best bet, let’s head to the City of Brotherly Love, where the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Suns -106 | 76ers -110

Spread: Suns +1 (-112) | 76ers -1 (-108)

Total: Over 219.5 (-108) | Under 219.5 (-112)

NBA Championship Odds: Suns +500 | 76ers +1300

Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers, News, Analysis, and Picks

For the second straight day, our best bet will involve the Phoenix Suns as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers on the second night of a back-to-back. Phoenix managed to hold on for a 127-124 victory last night against the Chicago Bulls after getting outscored 41-25 in the fourth quarter. Not only does Phoenix come into this contest on no rest, but it’s also playing its third game in four nights. I’ve got to think the Suns could be dealing with a bit of fatigue after the Bulls pushed them to the brink on Monday night. As a result, I’m not at all surprised that this total has been on the move after opening at around 216. Sharp bettors are well aware of this Suns spot as they’ve been responsible for pushing the total up to 219.5.

This season, there’s plenty of evidence to support this move as the total for road teams in this spot is 64-52-2 for +6.15 units. Moreover, if we focus on the past thirty games, the total is 21-8-1 to the over for +11.03 units. What we have on our hands is a classic system play that’s been quite profitable in situational spots over the years. Our case for the over is also enhanced when we look at the head-to-head meetings of the two teams.

The total is 8-1 to the over in the past nine meetings in Philadelphia and 15-5-1 in the past 21.

This is one play that doesn’t require you to overthink things. However, since the total’s already adjusted 3.5 points off the opening number, I’d recommend buying it down a few points to 217.5 at -132 odds.

Pick: ALT Total Over 217.5 (-132)

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

