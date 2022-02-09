Top Wednesday Night NBA Props: Fade White's Playmaking, Follow Towns's Perimeter Shooting by SportsGrid 6 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Six games are set to tip-off on the hardwood in Wednesday’s NBA action and with it, we’ve got a pair of player props you should consider targeting. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Check out the prop projections given to you at SportsGrid for more prop bet possibilities in addition to this pair of players we believe should come out on top tonight. For this article, we used the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Coby White Under 4.5 Assists (-142)

This is a lot of juice to swallow, but Chicago Bulls guard Coby White has not been playmaking at this high of a level this season. The third-year guard has provided much-needed depth to a backcourt that is depleted between the absences of Lonzo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, and Alex Caruso, but White simply hasn’t shown in his appearances this season that he is capable of coming near this total. He has gone over this number just seven times in 34 games on the season. An added worry may involve his playing time as he was previously relinquished of his starting duties to Dosunmu which means White may once again be leap-frogged in the starting five on Wednesday night. Take the guard to stay under his assists total against the Charlotte Hornets.

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 1.5 Made Threes (-118)

This has been a popular pick for us over the last few weeks and it has continued to cash in a big way. Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has forced teams to respect his outside shooting abilities by knocking down triples at a 40.9 percent clip on the season. Towns has also cleared this total in 31 of his 47 starts this season including in seven of his last nine outings. Add in that Wednesday’s opponent, the Sacramento Kings, rank 26th in three-point percentage allowed and there is plenty of value on Towns to convert a couple of three-pointers on the night. Back the All-Star to find his rhythm from beyond the arc on Wednesday.

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

