Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Betting Guide: Buds Offense Primed to Explode

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Maple Leafs -260 | Blue Jackets +210

Spread: Maple Leafs -1.5 (-105) | Blue Jackets +1.5 (-115)

Total: Over 7 (+104) | Under 7 (-128)

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets News, Analysis, and Picks

The Toronto Maple Leafs got spanked last night, as they were embarrassed by not only the worst team in the league but by their longest rival and the team that eliminated them from last season’s playoffs, the Montreal Canadiens. Today, the city of Toronto is melting down. This is the second game in a row the Leafs have given up five or more goals. It’s the second straight game they’ve lost and their fourth defeat in six games. Clearly, something isn’t right in Toronto. The Leafs also lost Jake Muzzin in the game and he’ll remain out for Tuesday’s contest.

However, the Blue and White haven’t lost three in a row since October 25, during a four-game losing skid. The climate in Toronto is tense and if the team loses a third in a row, expect some changes to the roster. The scrutiny that general manager Kyle Dubas is under is ramping up and all eyes will be on him these next few games.

Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets are riding a two-game winning streak and have won seven of their past nine games, coming off a 7-3 beatdown of the Buffalo Sabres. Defenseman Dean Kukan had two goals and an assist, while Patrik Laine is on a nine-game point streak where he’s potted 10 goals and 8 assists. Boone Jenner leads the team in scoring with 21 goals and 18 assists.

Toronto is fourth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.55 goals per game, while the Blue Jackets are 11th with 3.27. On their own end, the Leafs sit tenth with 2.78 goals allowed per game, while Columbus is 31st with 3.65.

Against the puck line, Toronto is 20-29 and 11-14 on the road, while Columbus is 27-22 and 13-11 at home. One trend to watch, the Leafs are 5-0 in their past five against the Metropolitan Division.

The Leafs are down arguably their best defensive defenseman, but that offense must be ready to explode.

Given that the Blue Jackets can’t keep the puck out of their own net and Jack Campbell will probably be back between the pipes for Toronto, we have to side with the Leafs in this one.

These might be two teams trending in opposite directions right now, but the Buds are clearly the better squad.

The Picks: Leafs moneyline (-230), Under 7 (-128), Auston Matthews – Goals: Over 0.5 (-105)



