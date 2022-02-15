USFL Partners With Data Company Sportradar to Insure Sports Betting Integrity by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Set for its inaugural kickoff on April 16, the United States Football League (USFL) announced on Monday what they’re describing as a “foundational” partnership with Sportradar.

âWith more than 60 percent of American adults living in states where sports wagering is now legal, it was critical to the new USFL that we partner with the market leader in integrity solutions, and Sportradar is the gold standard to which all sports information businesses are measured,” said Edward Hartman, USFL Executive Vice President, Business Operations.

With the growth in sportsbook operations and breadth of betting opportunities comes the demand for infrastructure that protects against fraudulent activity. The partnership reflects the USFL’s commitment to meeting the highest standards demanded by its clients and sports fans globally.

âThe fast, accurate, and reliable data that Sportradar provides to the marketplace will be crucial to the USFL engaging its audience as the league establishes itself on the American sports landscape,â said Ed Blonk, Chief Commercial Officer, Sportradar. âAnd, with the backing of Sportradar’s industry-leading integrity services, the USFL is taking a proactive step to protect its brand and safeguard the league from match-fixing and betting-related corruption.â

Sportradar is a multi-platform sports data organization geared towards the provision of media solutions, sportsbook operations, and governance in ensuring the integrity of sports.

In partnering with Sportradar, the USFL joins other major sports organizations, including the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, FIFA, and UEFA – important in establishing its brand.

The USFL will feature eight teams, with each playing a ten-game schedule. The first matchup features the New Jersey Generals versus the Birmingham Stallions.

