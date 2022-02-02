What's Next For the Buccaneers At QB? by SportsGrid 5 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that it could be difficult for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to attract a top-tier quarterback this offseason following the retirement of Tom Brady.

What do the Buccaneers do at quarterback? First they need to see how warm the water is with all their pending free agents pic.twitter.com/MEJcYXcKmL — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 1, 2022

That means quarterbacks like Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers are likely out of their reach. However, suppose the Buccaneers can keep their core players together. In that case, they could land a quarterback that’s a few rungs below, given their salary cap projections.

One name that could draw some consideration is 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo is entering the final year of a five-year $137.5 million deal with the 49ers. However, with $74.1 million of his contract in guaranteed money, the Niners could save some money on their salary bill by releasing him and promoting Trey Lance as their starter.

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of market develops for Garoppolo and whether he’ll command another hefty contract if he leaves San Francisco.

