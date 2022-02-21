Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames Betting Guide: The Flames are red hot by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Jets +195 | Flames -240

Spread: Jets +1.5 (-140) | Flames -1.5 (+114)

Total: Over 6 (-114) | Under 6 (-106)

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames News, Analysis, and Picks

The Winnipeg Jets are 11th in the Western Conference and 5-10 over their past 15 games including a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Kyle Connor pulled the team within one in the third period, but that’s as close as they would come. Connor leads the team in scoring with 29 goals and 25 assists in 49 games.

Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames have been on fire winning nine games in a row and 12 of their past 14. Calgary is coming off a 2-1 win over the Seattle Kraken behind an Elias Lindholm game-winning goal in the third period. Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames in scoring with 20 goals and 43 assists.

Calgary is seventh in NHL scoring averaging 3.42 goals per game, while Winnipeg is 17th with 2.92. The Flames are even better on defense, leading the league in average goals against as Calgary allows a mere 2.35 goals per game, while the Jets give up 2.92.

Against the puck line, Winnipeg is 27-22 and 15-10 on the road, while Calgary is 25-23 and 10-11 at home. Keep an eye on the over, as it’s 6-0-2 in the Flames’ past eight games against the Central Division.

The Flames are red hot right now and the Jets are trending the opposite way.

The Picks: Flames moneyline (-250), Under 6 (-106)



All NHL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.