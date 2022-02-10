Wizards Acquire Kristaps Porzingis from Mavericks; Dinwiddie, Bertans to Dallas by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Dallas Mavericks have traded forward Kristaps PorziÅÄ£is and a second-round pick to the Washington Wizards in exchange for guard Spencer Dinwiddie and forward Davis Bertans.

The Wizards will send Davis Bertans in deal too, source tells ESPN. Mavericks send a second-round pick to Wizards. https://t.co/RJdybUd0Lw — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

PorziÅÄ£is leaves the Mavs following a two-and-a-half-year stint largely marred by injury. The 26-year-old appeared in just 134 games for Dallas over that period, including 34 this season. Prior to Thursday’s trade, PorziÅÄ£is was posting averages of 19.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

On the other side, Washington ships off Dinwiddie after inking him to a three-year, $54 million contract this past offseason. Coming off a torn ACL, the 28-year-old struggled to find his footing in DC, averaging 12.6 points on 37.6 percent shooting in 44 games. A starter for the Wiz, Dinwiddie will likely take on the role of sixth man in Dallas, as sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr. is out indefinitely following surgery on his left foot.

Bertans, meanwhile, was averaging just 14.7 minutes for Washington this season and it remains to be seen what kind of role, if any, he will have in Jason Kidd’s rotation.

Both the Wizards and Mavericks will be in action tonight. FanDuel Sportsbook has Washington as -2 favorites over the Nets (who pulled a stunning trade of their own today), while Dallas is favored by -6.5 over the Los Angeles Clippers.