Alperen Sengun Starts for the Rockets vs. Spurs

For the ninth time this season, the Houston Rockets have started Alperen Sengun at center. Jonathan Feigen confirmed the news ahead of Monday night’s contest.

Rockets starters: Mathews, Tate, Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.



Spurs starters: Johnson, Vassell, Poeltl, Primo, Murray. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) March 28, 2022

Even though he hasn’t started, Sengun has recently taken on an increased role with the Rockets. The rookie has played at least 21 minutes in seven straight games, averaging 13.3 points and 7.3 rebounds over that stretch.

Sengun was thrust into the starter’s role after Houston elected to sit Christian Wood. Wood is the team leader in points and rebounds but was ruled out with hamstring tightness. Wood’s absence leaves Sengun with even more court time to improve on recent performances.

Houston has spent most of this season at the bottom of the NBA standings; however, they’ve turned a corner with their recent efforts, winning three of their past four, including two straight.

