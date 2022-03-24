Blue Jays Trade Randal Grichuk to Rockies for Raimel Tapia by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that the Toronto Blue Jays have traded Randal Grichuk to the Colorado Rockies for Raimel Tapia.

Also, as part of the deal, Adrian Pinto will be going to Toronto and the Blue Jays will send cash to the Rockies.

Grichuk had 123 hits in 511 at-bats for 81 RBI and 59 runs. He also hit 22 home runs, with a .281 OBP, a .703 OPS, and a 0.8 WAR. In comparison, Tapia had 133 hits in 487 at-bats for 50 RBI and 69 runs. He also hit six home runs with a .327 OBP, a .699 OPS, and a 1.0 WAR. Tapia also had 20 stolen bases to Grichuk’s zero.

Tapia adds speed that the Blue Jays can use while their lineup is flush with power. He also adds a left-handed bat to Toronto’s righty-dominated lineup. Grichuk will give the Rockies a little extra power and flexibility in the outfield.

