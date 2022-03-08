How Broncos Proved Bookmakers Right With Russell Wilson Blockbuster Denver now is 14-to-1 to win Super Bowl LVII by Sam Panayotovich 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Russell Wilson is headed to Denver and finally, the Broncos have a quarterback again.

Denver’s push to acquire a top-tier quarterback was far from a surprise for bookmakers, though, as most sportsbooks have been anticipating a move of this caliber since last summer when Aaron Rodgers was the coveted name on the Broncos’ wish list.

Whether the solution was Rodgers, Wilson or even Deshaun Watson, odds were good that Denver was going to deal for a quarterback with a pulse to overhaul an anemic offense led by Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock that averaged a measly 19.7 points per game — the 24th-best attack in the NFL.

“Everyone knew Denver was a sleeping giant and only needed a quarterback,” Westgate SuperBook executive director John Murray told NESN. “Usually that’s easier said than done, but the Broncos actually pulled it off so they have to be viewed as legit title contenders.”

The SuperBook was dealing Denver at 30-1 to win Super Bowl LVII last month and shortened those odds to 16-1 when the Wilson trade was announced. They wrote some bets at 16-1 and lowered the price to 14-1.

Super Bowl LVII odds last month @SuperBookSports:



Packers 16/1

Broncos 30/1



Updated odds:



Packers 8/1

Broncos 16/1 — Sammy P (@spshoot) March 8, 2022

Odds to win Super Bowl LVII at SuperBook:

Buffalo Bills +700 ($100 wins $700)

Green Bay Packers +700

Kansas City Chiefs +800

San Francisco 49ers +800

Los Angeles Rams +800

Dallas Cowboys +1000

Denver Broncos +1400

Los Angeles Chargers +1600

Arizona Cardinals +2000

Baltimore Ravens +2000

Tennessee Titans +2000

Cincinnati Bengals +2500

Indianapolis Colts +3000

New England Patriots +3000

… Seattle Seahawks +20000 ($100 wins $20,000)

Imagine being the Las Vegas Raiders right now. After overcoming a ton of adversity to make the playoffs, you’re rewarded with another superstar quarterback joining the vaunted AFC West. The Raiders have to face Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson two times a piece.

Woof.

“It’s really going to be a major uphill battle for the Raiders,” Murray forecasted. “You’ve got Denver with Russell Wilson. You’ve got a team in Kansas City that’s hosted four straight conference championship games. And then a loaded Chargers team led by Herbert that I would only rank behind Rodgers, (Josh) Allen and Mahomes in the entire league.

“It’s probably the best division of quarterbacks in the history of the NFL.”