Buffalo Bills Grant WR Cole Beasley Permission to Seek Trade

The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that the Buffalo Bills have granted wide receiver Cole Beasley permission to seek a trade.

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork: The #Bills have granted permission for WR Cole Beasley to seek a trade, though GM Brandon Beane told me late yesterday the team would welcome him back and “no door has been closed.” pic.twitter.com/NT3wjx6YZR — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 4, 2022

Beasley is entering the final year of a four-year, $29 million contract. Buffalo would save $6.1 million in cap space by releasing or trading the 33-year-old veteran.

General manager Brandon Beane initially addressed the situation on Tuesday, saying, “I haven’t spoken to Cole personally or anything like that. Obviously, we’re going to have some tough decisions to make across the roster, again, whether they’re straight cuts, restructures, extensions, we’re going to look at a lot of areas with a lot of these guys as we move forward.”

Garafolo notes that the team would welcome Beasley back if no suitable trading partner can be found.

The former second-team All-Pro tallied 82 catches for 693 yards and one touchdown across 16 games this past season.

