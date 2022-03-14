Cardinals Ink Zach Ertz to Three-Year Deal by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Arizona Cardinals liked what they saw from Zach Ertz during his 11-game audition this past season, signing him to a three-year contract on Sunday.

The deal prevents Ertz from testing free agency, with the new league year set to begin March 16 at 1 pm ET.

In 11 games with the Cardinals, the 31-year-old put up the best receptions per game and yards per target since his 2019 Pro Bowl campaign. Between the two teams, Ertz finished the season with 763 yards and five touchdowns on 74 receptions.

Ertz returns to an Arizona offense that put up the ninth-most yards and 11th-most passing yards per game last season.

The NFC West will once again be one of the toughest divisions in football. The Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers are priced at +300, +155, and +175, respectively, to win the division, with Arizona priced at +2500 to win its first Super Bowl.

All line information courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.