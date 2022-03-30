Cavaliers' Evan Mobley To Miss Next 3 Games by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (ankle) is expected to miss the team’s next three games, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Cleveland's Evan Mobley will be out the next three games rehabbing his sprained left ankle, Cavs say. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 30, 2022

Mobley has been a great addition to the Cavaliers this season and will likely win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award barring a late push from Detroit’s Cade Cunningham or Toronto’s Scottie Barnes down the stretch. Since Cleveland is just one game behind the Raptors at the cut-off to make it out of the play-in tournament, Mobley will likely try to return to the floor as soon as possible rather than wait until the postseason.

Mobley has averaged 14.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game in 67 starts on the season. With him out of the lineup, expect Kevin Love to step into the starting role and see an uptick in volume.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Odds

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently 1.5-point underdogs against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, with a total of 215, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.