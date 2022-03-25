Chicago Bears to Trade Former Super Bowl MVP QB Nick Foles by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Former Super Bowl MVP and current Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is likely on the move once again.

As NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports, the Bears have begun exploring trades for Foles following the club’s signing of fellow QB Trevor Siemian (two-year, four million dollar contract).

The #Bears have explored trades for Nick Foles. With the addition of Siemian, expect that to continue, as the writing is on the wall for Foles, who has $1m of his base salary guaranteed in addition to the $4m roster bonus Chicago just paid him this month. https://t.co/IFVJ90HjR1 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 25, 2022

Foles has one million of his base salary guaranteed, on top of the four million roster bonus he was given this month.

It has been a steady decline for the now 33-year-old since leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a victory in Super Bowl LII. Foles failed as a starter in Jacksonville after inking a lucrative deal in free agency before ultimately being dealt to the Bears, where he has spent the past two seasons primarily as a backup.

With Foles’ value at an all-time low and most quarterback situations around the league solidifying themselves, Chicago will likely have a difficult time finding a willing trade partner.

