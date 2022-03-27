CJ McCollum, Jonas Valanciunas, and Brandon Ingram Available for Crucial Matchup With Lakers by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There’s no possible way the NBA could have predicted the ramifications of tonight’s New Orleans Pelicans matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers when they set their schedule last summer. Here we are, with a handful of games left in the regular season and the Lakers desperately clinging to their 0.5 game lead over the Pelicans and 1.5 game lead over the San Antonio Spurs.

That grip could become a little more tenuous as the Pelicans head into tonight’s matchup with CJ McCollum, Jonas Valanciunas, and Brandon Ingram available.

Pelicans say CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas are AVAILABLE.



Brandon Ingram back as well. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) March 27, 2022

McCollum has been a difference-maker since landing in New Orleans at the trade deadline. The longtime Portland Trail Blazer leads the team in scoring with 26.4 points per game, chipping in with 4.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Valanciunas has been a steadying force for the Pelicans all season, leading the way in Win Shares and Value Over Replacement Player.

Having all three players active gives the Pelicans the best chance at knocking off the Lakers.

The betting line took off on news of these players’ availability, with the Pelicans going from -1 favorites to -4 at FanDuel Sportsbook.