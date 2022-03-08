Detroit Pistons Center Isaiah Stewart Will Not Play Wednesday vs. Bulls by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

As Detroit Pistons beat writer Rod Beard reports, center Isaiah Stewart will not play in Wednesday’s game versus the Chicago Bulls due to a right knee injury.

#Pistons Isaiah Stewart has a bone bruise in his right knee. He'll be re-evaluated in a week. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) March 8, 2022

The injury forced Stewart to leave Monday’s 113-110 overtime victory over the Atlanta Hawks, as Detroit covered FanDuel Sportsbook’s +7 point spread in the process. The 20-year-old lasted just ten minutes before exiting, going scoreless while adding two rebounds.

Fortunately for Stewart, he managed to avoid a serious injury, with further testing revealing a bone bruise. The former Washington Husky is set to be re-evaluated in a week.

Marvin Bagley III saw extended minutes and played well in Stewart’s absence, notching a 19 point, ten rebound double-double in 36 minutes. Bagley has always been a solid per-minute producer and his fantasy value will spike for however long Stewart remains on the sidelines.

In six appearances with Detroit, the former number two-overall pick is averaging 13.9 points and 6.7 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per contest.